"We're going to throw hands for 3 rounds"- Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler go back and forth while discussing their upcoming highly anticipated fight at UFC 281

The tension between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler has continued to grow after a verbal altercation on ESPN MMA's DC & RC.

Poirier and Chandler had an unfriendly exchange of words at UFC 276 that went viral. Since then, MMA fans have been craving the matchup. Now that they are fighting at UFC 281, the two lightweight contenders still can't get on the same page.

Watch Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler's altercation at UFC 276 below:

Both fighters joined Daniel Cormier on DC&RC to discuss their upcoming fight. The origin of their troubles seems to stem from Poirier feeling slighted after Chandler left him out of his call-outs at UFC 274. Speaking on the ESPN MMA show, Poirier stated that Chandler was respectful on DC&RC but talked negatively about him on other platforms:

"The way he answered that question is not who he was a couple interviews ago with Ariel Helwani, or it's not who he was when the mic was in front of him in the octagon... It doesn't matter. November 12th, I wish it was five rounds, we're going to throw hands for three rounds, and we will settle it."

Chandler previously said he felt like Poirier ignored him when he first joined the UFC. Both fighters tried several times on DC&RC to settle their disagreements, but it seems like the fight at UFC 281 is when the dust will settle.

Watch Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler on DC&RC below:

Dustin Poirier explains why he went after Michael Chandler at UFC 276

The sudden rivalry between the two lightweight superstars caught a lot of people off guard because of how respectful they both are. During their face-to-face interview with Cormier, Poirier had this to say about what happened at UFC 276:

"Mike was very professional there. He kept it moving, but that was the first time I had seen him in person since Abu Dhabi since he went on record saying all this stuff. So when I saw him, I wanted to tell him what I thought about him."

Whether they dislike each other or not, Poirier and Chandler are action-packed, entertaining fighters. On November 12, Madison Square Garden will witness these two lightweight contenders go to war.

