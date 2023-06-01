Since the inception of the BMF belt, the majority of fans have shared a negative outlook on the title, but Dustin Poirier is not one of them. The veteran recently stated that he has a soft spot for the championship and expects to get it wrapped around his waist next time out.

'The Diamond' is preparing to headline UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah, alongside fellow lightweight standout Justin Gaethje. The two have met once previously in a back-and-forth clash, where the American Top Team product got his hand raised in a bout considered by many to be 2018's Fight of the Year.

Speaking with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Dustin Poirier revealed that he is a fan of the BMF belt and wants to beat 'The Highlight' during his next outing to kickstart his plan to get "all the belts":

"It never crossed my mind that I would be fighting for the BMF belt but it's awesome, man. I'd love to hang that up in my living room... UFC has given me good opportunities and I've been through so many contracts with the company, my first fight in the UFC was New Year's Day of 2011. So I had to grind my way up to where I'm at now and I don't think the BMF belt is stupid, man. I like it and it's gonna get wrapped around my waist... That's my goal, to have all the belts. I'd have an interim belt, a BMF belt, and an undisputed belt. Let's go."

The BMF belt will be on the line once again when the two lightweight titans collide on Saturday, July 29.

Check out what Poirier had to say about the BMF title in the video below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: How does the fight affect the BMF belt lineage?

After being introduced back in 2019 and put on the line for Jorge Masvidal's highly anticipated clash against Nate Diaz, what happened to the BMF belt over the next four years?

Although 'Gamebred' competed four times after being crowned the inaugural champion, not once was he made to put the gold on the line. If the BMF belt was on the line, the current champion would be Leon Edwards after knocking out Kamaru Usman, a man who beat Masvidal twice prior.

With the BMF title now vacant, the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje would be the second-ever fighter to sit atop the 'Baddest Motherf***er' rankings.

