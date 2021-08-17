Dustin Poirier names the only UFC fight for which he got 'paid in full'

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier recently revealed which fight he believes he was compensated for fairly.

'The Diamond' claimed that his most recent battle against Conor McGregor was the only fight he got paid for in an amount that he deems satisfactory.

Speaking for the first time since UFC 264, Poirier appeared as a guest for the relaunch of The MMA Hour. Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani asked Poirier whether he believes he's being paid fairly by the UFC, given all his success in the octagon. The Lafayette native responded by saying:

"My last fight, I believe, has been the closest to proper compensation for the years I've put in and what I've done. I'm on the right track, Ariel; treading in the right direction. I feel great."

Does UFC fighter pay need to be increased?? pic.twitter.com/L0onfj5VAJ — Left Hook Club (@lefthookclub) August 1, 2021

Fighter pay is one of the most controversial issues surrounding the UFC, with many believing the company has been undervaluing most of its athletes.

But according to Dustin Poirier, he's happy with how much he was able to earn from the successful UFC 264 pay-per-view event. He added:

"I feel like I've done a good job of navigating and the people around me help manage my career and the decisions we've made. I put myself in a good spot, for me and my family. And at the end of the day, I'm a fighter, but I want everything to know that I'm a provider."

How much did Dustin Poirier make for his trilogy bout against Conor McGregor?

Dustin Poirier earned the biggest payday of his career after defeating Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264. 'The Diamond' was declared the winner of the fight after McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break towards the end of the opening round.

White says #UFC264 was over 1.2 million PPV buys as of 8 p.m. Just in the United States. White predicts it’ll end up between 1.7 and 1.8 million buys. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 11, 2021

According to a report by The Sports Daily, the fighting pride of Louisiana pocketed a whopping $1,021,000 for his most recent fight. This estimated payout includes an appearance fee of $1,000,000 and a fight week incentive pay of $21,000.

Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' Irishman reportedly made $5,011,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay).

It's important to note, however, that the aforementioned payout numbers aren't official UFC 264 compensation figures as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) doesn't release fighter pay information, and doesn't include the fighters' PPV shares.

