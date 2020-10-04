Dustin Poirier open to Conor McGregor rematch either at lightweight or welterweight

Conor McGregor's next fight is reportedly going to be a rematch against Dustin Poirier. The former UFC double division champion recently revealed on Twitter that he would be fighting Poirier in Dublin, Ireland, on the 12th of December under the McGregor Sports And Entertainment Limited banner.

In addition to that, Dana White has also claimed that the UFC has offered Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier a rematch against each other under the promotion's banner. It now remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

With that being said, Dustin Poirier, who is mostly known for his run in the featherweight division and current stint in the lightweight division, was asked on Twitter if he wants to face The Notorious One at 155 or 170. The former interim lightweight champion responded by claiming that he is open to either option.

Here is what Dustin Poirier wrote on Twitter, indicating the fact that he is open to a rematch against Conor McGregor at either lightweight or welterweight.

I told them I'm down for either https://t.co/ioY6GaWFkC — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 3, 2020

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is the fight to make

It is almost guaranteed at this point that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be facing each other in a rematch. Both of these fighters have had recent sagas with Dana White, and it'll therefore be interesting to see if they are able to come to an agreement with the promotion to fight under the UFC banner.

In recent weeks, Conor McGregor has revealed screenshots of his private conversations with Dana White after failed negotiations with the UFC for a fight against either Justin Gaethje or Diego Sanchez. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier claimed that he wasn't offered the right amount for his rumored fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. McGregor-Poirier 2 is definitely looking like the favorite fight at this point.