Dustin Poirier opens up about next chapter in life ahead of UFC retirement: "Don't think anything is ever going to fill that void"

UFC veteran Dustin Poirier has opened up about the next chapter in life after his final fight in the UFC this weekend against Max Holloway at UFC 318 for the BMF title. Poirier has claimed that nothing will ever fill the void left by combat sports once he hangs up his gloves.

Poirier has enjoyed a lustrous UFC career. He captured the interim lightweight title after defeating Holloway for the second time in his career in 2019. He came up short in all three of his attempts at the undisputed 155-pound title, yet he remains widely regarded as one of the most accomplished fighters to ever step into the octagon. He has built an impressive resume, securing wins against decorated fighters like Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler.

'The Diamond' recently appeared in an online interview with MMA journalist Chisanga Malata, where he said that nothing would make up for the void left by sport.

"Every situation is different with each guy or girl, but I have multiple businesses and like I said, I am about to be a father again, and my daughter's getting older. I have lots of things to keep me super busy, but I don't think anything is ever going to fill that void of what fighting was throughout my career."

Poirier added:

"That could be a little bit of a struggle to be at war with something so deeply, the way I've been with combat sports. But other than like staying busy, working on things to keep me occupied, I have my plates full on that part."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:24):

Dustin Poirier has hilariously claimed that he will be taking "steroids" after UFC retirement

Dustin Poirier appeared in an interview with SHAK MMA, where he hilariously claimed that he will bulk up and turn to steroids after retiring from combat sports post his UFC 318 headliner against Max Holloway.

Poirier has turned in a large number of anti-doping tests throughout his long MMA career and is currently one of the most tested fighters on the UFC roster. He has never tested positive for any banned substances in his career. During the sitdown, Poirier jokingly stated that he would consider live-streaming the act of steroid usage and cashing in on ad money.

"I don’t know, dude. I might livestream it and see if I can get some money from ads or something. Maybe I should livestream me doing steroids after this fight... I’ve been tested almost my entire UFC career since USADA and anti-doping came into the sport, but I’m kind of just busting people’s balls. I’m not 100 percent going to do that, but I will go get my... I’ve never got my testosterone levels checked and all that stuff."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:00):

