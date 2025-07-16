Dustin Poirier opens up on SUV purchase turning into drug test stop, highlights USADA testing era's weirdest quirks

Dustin Poirier recently recalled the time when USADA drug tested him while he was busy purchasing an SUV. Poirier narrated how he had to share his samples at the car dealership.

Poirier is set to end his MMA career in the main event of UFC 318, where he challenges former rival Max Holloway for the BMF belt. Their trilogy fight will take place this Saturday in front of Poirier's home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ahead of his return against Holloway, Poirier spoke to Shak MMA and revisited his past run-in with USADA. The former interim lightweight champion stated that the organization's representatives collected his samples for drug testing at a car dealership where he bought an SUV.

''Actually, one time I was buying a vehicle. I was at the dealership signing paperwork. They called me, they were at my gate here at my house. They were like, ‘Well, if you can't make it back to your house to meet me in the next hour, it counts as a failed test.’ I'm like, ‘I can't leave now, I'm in the middle of paperwork.’ They drove to the dealership. I did blood and urine at the car dealership in the office."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

As for the MMA scene, this is Poirier's second attempt at the BMF belt. He previously fought then-champion Justin Gaethje in their rematch at UFC 291 in 2023 but suffered a devastating second-round knockout defeat.

'The Diamond' also failed thrice in his lightweight title bids. Last year at UFC 302, the 36-year-old faced Islam Makhachev for the undisputed UFC gold. Unfortunately, Makhachev submitted Poirier in the final round despite his strong efforts.

Former champion backs Dustin Poirier to win against Max Holloway

The highly anticipated Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3 at UFC 318 on Saturday has sparked reactions from many, including former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira, who has previously faced Poirier and Holloway, shared his prediction in an interview with Full Violence in May.

The Brazilian said:

''I think Holloway is a guy who moves a lot, a guy who catches. But man, Dustin Poirier is a guy that I have huge respect for. For me, of all of the guys I've fought, he's the one with the sharpest boxing. He fights more consciously; he has a very heavy hand. He knows how to play the game. He will fight at home practically, so I think Poirier wins.''

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (19:25):

