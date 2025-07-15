UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The multibillion-dollar MMA organization is preparing to hold its eighth pay-per-view card of the year, UFC 318, on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Notably, this will be Dustin Poirier's final octagon appearance, and he intends to retire on a strong note by capturing the BMF belt from Max Holloway in their trilogy matchup in the main event.

Poirier previously failed to dethrone then-BMF champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 in 2023. However, he bounced back and knocked out Benoit Saint Denis, earning a third shot at the lightweight gold against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year. Poirier proved to be a tough matchup for the Dagestani but fell short as he got submitted in the final round.

Meanwhile, Holloway suffered a knockout loss for the first time in his professional career against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. Prior to that, 'Blessed' captured the BMF belt from Gaethje at the historic UFC 300 PPV event.

Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is set to face knockout artist Roman Kopylov in the co-main event. Kopylov is riding on a two-fight win streak, while Costa hasn't won since 2022. Notably, their initial matchup at UFC 317 was rescheduled to this weekend after the Brazilian fell ill last month.

When will UFC 318 start?

10 ranked fighters will compete on the UFC 318 pay-per-view card, which features 14 matchups in total.

American viewers can watch the early prelims this Saturday at 6:30 PM Eastern Time (E.T.) / 3:30 PM Pacific Time (P.T.) on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. ESPN will also stream the preliminary round, which starts at 8:00 PM E.T./5:00 PM P.T. The main card begins at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. and can be seen on ESPN+ for $79.99.

U.K. fans can enjoy the highly anticipated clashes on TNT Sports. Fans in India will get to witness the PPV card on Sony LIV. Jio users can also opt for JioTV to catch the free live coverage.

Main Card Fighters

Max Holloway (C) vs. Dustin Poirier (UFC BMF championship)

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Preliminary Card Fighters

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Early preliminary card fighters

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov (welterweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey (middleweight)

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari (women’s flyweight)

