Dustin Poirier picks Colby Covington after two-division "international call-out" for July 30

Dustin Poirier recently issued a two-division call-out, challenging anyone to fight him on July 30. It appears that he has picked Colby Covington as his next opponent.

The situation began with ‘The Diamond’ posting the following tweet, declaring his willingness to fight on July 30 within the 170 lbs weight limit:

"170Lbs July 30th"

It seemed that no one was ready to answer his call-out because an hour later he posted another tweet issuing a two-divisional "international call-out" towards all lightweight and welterweight fighters:

" Yall a bunch of 🐈 155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th. International call out. Get a deal done 😤😤😤😤"

"155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th. International call out. Get a deal done"

Only 17 minutes had to pass for Poirier to decide on a fight against Colby Covington, as he yet again posted on Twitter:

"@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept"

This was probably due to the fact that Colby Covington called out Poirier during his in-ring interview after defeating Masvidal. Below is the clip of the post-fight interview:

Poirier's last fight took place at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021, where he lost to then-current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He was submitted in the third round, which put an end to his three-fight winning streak. He previously defeated Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor twice.

Colby Covington last fought at UFC 272 in March, where he defeated his former friend and American Top Team member, Jorge Masvidal. Prior to that, he unsuccessfully attempted to dethrone the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

Dustin Poirier’s original choice for an opponent was Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier’s previously targeted bout against Nate Diaz didn’t come to fruition. Despite both fighters’ willingness to face each other, the UFC hasn’t decided to make it happen.

It all began back in December with Nate Diaz tweeting about fighting Dustin Poirier in January. ‘The Diamond’ accepted the challenge, with both fighters taking jabs at each other via Twitter, but the hype eventually fizzled out.

Check out Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier’s exchange on Twitter below:

Interestingly enough, Poirier wished Nate Diaz a happy birthday and called him out to get the deal done:

"Get a deal done and get that ass whipped for your birthday"

It looks like the younger of the Diaz brothers and the UFC can’t find common ground as the Stockton native tries to fulfill his contract by competing one last time. However, the promotion isn’t eager to give him any fights, as Nate Diaz was supposed to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight.

