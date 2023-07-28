Dustin Poirier plans on a unique tribute to Jorge Masvidal if he wins the BMF belt against Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier is set to face Justin Gaethje for the celebratory 'BMF' title in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend. 'The Diamond' is a long-time teammate of Jorge Masvidal, who won the inaugural 'BMF' title at UFC 244.

The No.2-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he plans to win the 'BMF' belt and put it next to 'Gamebred's at the American Top Team gym. Speaking at the UFC 291 media day, Poirier stated:

"It's great to keep that title at American Top Team. We're going to put it next to the one Jorge brought to the gym and keep the tradition alive."

Poirier continued by offering praise to his teammate, adding:

"Masvidal's a buddy of mine and I'm proud of that guy. The resurgence he had in his career from backyards to being a superstar and one of the biggest names in the sport. He showed the rest of us that if you just stay the path, keep hustling, keep grinding, good things will happen."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Jorge Masvidal and the 'BMF' belt below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Dustin Poirier reveals his plans for the "BMF" title.



| Full video: pic.twitter.com/YuXoz35c1E "We're going to put it next to the one Jorge brought to the gym."Dustin Poirier reveals his plans for the "BMF" title. #UFC291 | Full video: tinyurl.com/Dustin29

Poirier and Gaethje previously clashed at UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018. While 'The Diamond' was able to defeat 'The Highlight' via fourth-round TKO, both fighters have improved in major ways since then. The winner of the bout will likely receive their third lightweight title opportunity, as both have previously challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira respectively for the belt.

Dustin Poirier shares how he envisions UFC 291 playing out

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are two of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster. Speaking at the UFC 291 media day, 'The Diamond' shared that he envisions a rough bout between the two, stating:

"It's going to get rough. Like I said before, adversity will present itself in this fight, but I trust myself to get off the stool, keep myself safe, find the openings, pick my shots. I've matured a lot in this sport and I think you're going to see it Saturday. He doesn't go out of his way to portray that, but he's kind of got that aura about him now - the chaos and the most violent and all that, but I really am that and he knows that so let's go there."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels."



| Full video: pic.twitter.com/SIZj0utoKk Dustin Poirier says Justin Gaethje trying to make their rematch a technical affair would be a BIG mistake."If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels." #UFC291 | Full video: tinyurl.com/291Media

Poirier added that he doesn't believe Gaethje should look to make the 'BMF' title bout a technical fight. He noted that if his opponent does employ such a strategy, he will put the talent difference on display.