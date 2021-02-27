Dustin Poirier predicts how the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor will go

Every fight is different from the previous one and Dustin Poirier believes the potential trilogy bout with Conor McGregor will pan out differently than their first two meetings inside the Octagon.

Although Poirier recently became the first man to knock out Conor McGregor in MMA, he isn't getting carried away. The Diamond knows that the Irishman will be better prepared the next time they meet in the Octagon.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier spoke about how he will approach a third fight against Conor McGregor. Poirier believes that McGregor will defend the leg kicks better during the trilogy fight. Poirier also claimed that he has a few more tricks up his sleeve, which he plans to use when he faces McGregor.

"It's fighting. I don't think you ever really have (someone's number). He'll make adjustments. It'll be a completely different fight like how the first one and the second one were different. The third one is going to be different as well because I'm going to make adjustments. I've got to switch it up and keep things fresh and keep him guessing," said Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier on why the trilogy fight against McGregor shouldn't be a title bout

Although he does want to settle his rivalry with Conor McGregor once and for all, Dustin Poirier doesn't believe that the fight should have the UFC lightweight title on the line. The Diamond thinks that letting McGregor fight for the title would be an insult to the more deserving contenders in the division like Charles Oliveira.

"Conor's been away so long. He's lost his last two fights at 155lb, so you can't put him in there for a title fight. How can you justify doing that with the guy when you have guys like Oliveira?" said Poirier.