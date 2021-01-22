Dustin Poirier responds to fans claiming he had a bad weight cut for the UFC 257 weigh-ins

Dustin Poirier responded to fans who remarked that he looked quite famished during the weigh-ins.

On Twitter, Dustin Poirer replied to a fan expressing his concern, saying,

"Haha I'm good! Walked out the sauna straight to the scale. Was still a little overheated"

Weight-cuts can be extremely depriving for fighters. Making weight requires extensive and spontaneous cardio, and fighters end up overly exhausted more often than not in the process. Weight-cuts gone wrong can even have adverse affects on the performance of a fighter.

Thus, it is understandable that fans showed concern towards a Dustin Poirier who was sweating on the scale. After all, nobody wants the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to be postponed!

The two first fought at UFC 178 back in 2014 at featherweight. The duo had a lot of bad blood going into the fight, which ended in a first-round KO victory for Conor McGregor.

However, Poirier bounced back from that L and returned to the lightweight division, gathering incredible victories over former UFC champions like Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez. He also beat then featherweight champion Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, managing to seal his top echelon status in the lightweight division.

The massive improvement that both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have undergone has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation around their upcoming fight.

How did Conor McGregor fare at the weigh-ins as compared to Dustin Poirier?

A pound lighter. Conor McGregor weighed in at exactly 155 pounds at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and expressed his delight at making championship weight as he posed for the cameras on the scale.

The lead-up to this fight has been very different from their first fight. Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were very cordial with each other at the press conference for UFC 257. Compare the Conor and Dustin of this presser to those of their presser back in 2014, and the difference is quite surprising!

However, both of them stated that they are extremely confident in their abilities. While Conor McGregor did predict knocking Dustin Poirier out within 60 seconds, he also stated that he would not mind a long, drawn-out war.

Similarly, Dustin Poirier also stated that he has improved as a fighter and a human. He said that compared to their last fight, he is much better-equipped both mentally, physically and technically. According to Dustin, his ability to not be phased by psychological warfare will be a huge advantage this time around.