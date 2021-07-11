Dustin Poirier reveals how Conor McGregor cheated during their UFC 264 fight

Dustin Poirier has accused Conor McGregor of cheating in their much-anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264 last night. In a bizarre end to the fight, McGregor ended up breaking his leg and Poirier was announced the winner via TKO (doctor's stoppage) after the first round.

In the post-fight press conference, Poirier claimed he allowed McGregor to get back on his feet because the Irishman was illegally grabbing his gloves and pulling him into upkicks. Poirier said that when he reached the top-mount position halfway through the first round and started landing bombs on McGregor, The Notorious One used unfair means to try and stop him.

"That's why I let him up at the end of the round. I let him up because he had three fingers in my glove. It's a good grip on the cuff of the tape. Pulling me down into upkicks. He's pulling me and kicking up at the same time. You know, I'm not surprised that he does stuff like that. I was telling Herb that 'I can't get out of it.' When I told Herb, maybe Conor pulled his fingers out."

When Khabib Nurmagomedov accused Conor McGregor of cheating

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has been accused of cheating inside the octagon. McGregor's arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov accused the Irishman of cheating during their clash at UFC 229 back in October 2018. Conor McGregor apparently violated the rules multiple times in the fight.

Referee Herb Dean, who incidentally officiated McGregor's fight against Poirier as well, warned the Irishman for wrongfully kneeing Nurmagomedov to the side of the head, interlocking his toes against the fence and grabbing the gloves, his opponent's shorts as well as the fence.

McGregor is currently in hospital and will be undergoing surgery on his left leg later in the day. The Notorious One claimed that the rivalry between him and Poirier isn't over yet and they will fight either inside or outside the octagon. Poirier's recent statements at the post-fight presser echoed McGregor's sentiments. The bad blood is very real between these two southpaws.

