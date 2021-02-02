Dustin Poirier reveals the greatest moment of his UFC career

At UFC 257, Dustin Poirier secured a win over arguably the biggest star in combat sports - Conor McGregor. However, this victory is not the nonpareil highlight of the fighter's career.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier revealed that capturing the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship was the greatest moment of his professional career.

He defeated the then featherweight champion, Max Holloway, via a unanimous decision. The Louisianian cherished the welcome he received upon arriving at the airport with his new belt.

"I think it was beating Max Holloway and getting the interim belt. Flying back with that belt; going to the airport with that belt; coming back home to Louisiana; that felt bigger to me", said Dustin Poirier.

Almost half a decade ago at UFC 178, Dustin Poirier suffered a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Conor McGregor.

This time, it was Dustin Poirier who handed the Irishman the first TKO loss of his professional career. However, getting hold of the interim belt is much dearer to Dustin Poirier than exacting revenge over the Notorious One at UFC 257.

"I have been numb to the travel and all the people reaching out to me... I knew what a win would mean to my career, and I knew how big of a superstar he [Conor McGregor] is. But I don't think that added anything... It felt good to win in that fashion [by knockout]. Nobody has done that, but I did not think of this whole thing like 'got you back!'", said Dustin Poirier.

Why did Dustin Poirier mention Max Holloway at UFC 257?

In his octagon interview at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier stated that his striking prowess is unmatchable in the UFC.

This statement seems to be a reply to featherweight Max Holloway's claim of being 'the best boxer in UFC'. Dustin Poirier has fought Max Holloway twice in the past, coming out victorious on both occasions.

"I know Max Holloway thinks he has the best boxing, but I have got two wins over the kid. Nothing but respect to him, I am a big fan. But I have beat him twice and I felt I was boxing pretty well with Conor (McGregor)", said Dustin Poirier.

This respectful call-out by the Diamond reveals the sanctity that the Max Holloway win holds for him.

The UFC 257 victory might have made him the talk of the town, but Dustin Poirier, unfazed from all the attention, has his eyes firmly on the UFC lightweight strap.