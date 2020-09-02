Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has provided an update on his highly-anticipated clash against Tony Ferguson.

Rumors of a fight between Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier spread like wildfire since the latter's return against Dan Hooker earlier this year. In a fight that could potentially determine the next title challenger, Ferguson and Poirier are expected to throw down later this year.

However, while the MMA community is anxiously awaiting official confirmation of the fight, Dustin Poirier has revealed that the UFC hasn't yet approached him regarding the potential fight against "El Cucuy". Poirier further added that he thinks the promotion is trying to book the matchup as the co-main event of UFC 254 which is headlined by a lightweight title fight between undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje.

“I don’t have a contract yet,” Poirier said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (via MMA Fighting). “I saw Dana talking about it. I know that they want it. I know they want it on the same card as Khabib and Gaethje. I’m just waiting. I’m just waiting to talk to them.”

Poirier said that even though he hasn't received an offer from the UFC regarding the fight, he has already began his training camp for the fight.

“When the rumbling started, when they started talking about it, I booked the flight. I’m in Florida right now,” Poirier said. “I just got done with wrestling practice a couple of hours ago. I came to Coconut Creek. We’re eight weeks out this week, so better safe than sorry. Dana knows my number. If we get this fight made, I’m already here, training. If not, I fly back to Louisiana and we’ll see what happens.”

Dustin Poirier's last fight inside the Octagon was back in June when he overcame Dan Hooker by decision in what is being considered as one of the best fights of this year.