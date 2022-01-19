×
Dustin Poirier reveals what prompted him to offer Charles Oliveira $20K after their title fight at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira after their fight at UFC 269 [Credits: @ufc via Twitter]
kanakshukrey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 19, 2022 07:58 PM IST
Dustin Poirier has revealed why he offered $20,000 to Charles Oliveira after their fight at UFC 269.

During a live AMA session with Megan Olivi, Poirier said he decided to go forth with the charity after seeing a video of Oliveira's childhood home in the Brazilian favelas:

"Yeah, that was premeditated but it happened fight week... I was watching some of Charles' fights and maybe a recommended video to watch was something I clicked on YouTube. It was him back home in Brazil where he grew up, showing how little he had. And when I saw that I said I have a platform and I have a charity that has the funds to do something in Brazil."

However, he had planned to make the offer in the locker room after the fight:

"Win, lose or draw, I didn't mean to do it in the octagon right after getting my neck snatched up... The goal was to be a world champion and to go to his locker room and tell him, 'Hey, I'd love to help out where you came from'."

Watch the interview below:

Dustin Poirier promised Charles Oliveira a donation to a charity of the Brazilian's choice after their championship bout at UFC 269. In the fight, Oliveira came out on top via a third-round submission victory over 'The Diamond'.

Soon after the bout, the pair paid their respects to one another, sharing a warm embrace as well.

Dustin Poirier provided an update about the charity promise to Charles Oliveira after 'Do Bronx' said he hasn't received the money

Dustin Poirier has reiterated his intention to fulfill his promise of donating $20,000 to a charity of Charles Oliveira's choice.

Poirier recently took to Twitter to clarify why the donation hasn't been given as yet:

"For anyone asking about the $20k donation I promised, of course I'm going to honor it! We have been in contact with Charles and his team. We are waiting for them to figure out what project they want it donated to."

The tweet came after Oliveira claimed that the Louisiana native was yet to deliver on his promise. 'Do Bronx' also stated that he was bombarded with questions about Poirier's charity back home in Brazil. He was allegedly accused of spending the amount on personal expenses.

However, it seems like Poirier intends to keep his promise to Oliveira and continue the good work with his charity, 'The Good Fight Foundation'.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
