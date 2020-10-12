Dustin Poirier reveals timeline for rematch with Conor McGregor

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has revealed the timeline for his upcoming rematch with Conor McGregor.

The anticipation for the official announcement of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier is killing. When the Irishman recently challenged Poirier to a sparring match for charity in Dublin, in a fight that according to Conor McGregor would have "zero to do with the UFC", few thought that there'd be such a quick turn of events where both fighters who recently had disputes with the promotion regarding their contracts and opponents, would later confirm that they have accepted the offer to fight each other inside the octagon.

The rematch promises to be a mouthwatering contest for fans and will surely earn record-breaking revenues for the promotion, and with UFC president Dana White on board as well, it's just a matter of time before the announcement will be made. However, even though all concerning parties have agreed, there remains only one small problem.

The rematch will happen in January, says Dustin Poirier

In a recent appearance on boxing legend Teddy Atlas' podcast "The Fight", Dustin Poirier revealed the timeline for the McGregor fight and why an official announcement is being delayed. Poirier explained that both he and McGregor want to get in another fight before the end of the year, but the promotion hasn't been able to get them a slot before the end of the year because all the main events for the remaining pay-per-views of the year have been announced except for UFC 256 where Gilbert Burns was supposed to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title.

However, the UFC is reportedly looking to book the Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington grudge match to cap off the final pay-per-view of the year. That leaves Dustin and Conor with no other choice but to fight in January 2021. "The Diamond" said that the matchup will likely be a "New Year's Fight", set to take place in early January.

Check out what Dustin Poirier said in the video below.