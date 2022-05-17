Dustin Poirier reveals why he turned down a No.1 contender's fight at 155 pounds

Dustin Poirier has revealed that the UFC gave him another opportunity to claw his way back into the lightweight title picture. Surprisingly, Poirier admitted that he turned the opportunity down.

Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, the Louisiana native said:

"I was offered a No.1 contender's fight at 155 [pounds], but I don't wanna wait that long. I don't even know why I would have to wait that long."



Poirier did not disclose who the UFC offered him to fight, though. However, the logical option for Poirier is a clash with Michael Chandler, a rematch with Justin Gaethje, or a fourth fight against Conor McGregor.

'The Diamond' also revealed that he's still on board with a fight against Nate Diaz, despite negotiations falling through earlier this year. Poirier is adamant that the ball is in Diaz's court.

The lightweight title currently remains vacant after Charles Oliveira missed weight ahead of his supposed championship defense at UFC 274. It is heavily speculated that the Brazilian will take on the winner of the planned Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush matchup.

Dustin Poirier reveals why he's now considering fighting Colby Covington

Dustin Poirier has previously said that he has no interest in fighting his former teammate Colby Covington. According to Poirier, he dislikes Covington so much that he doesn't want to help him make money through their fight.

However, 'The Diamond' is now singing a different tune. He recently tweeted at Covington in what appears to be a callout.

As far as he is concerned, fighting Covington in the next few months is way better than the alternative – a No.1 contender's match at the end of the calendar year. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier said:

"Look, I don't hate anyone, Ariel. But if there was a line right before hate, Colby is standing there. I really dislike the guy and I've been saying I don't want him to make a dollar off fighting me. They offered me him last week, that's why. It was either wait till the end of the year and fight for a No.1 contender [spot] at lightweight, or fight July against him. So I'm like, 'F*** it!'"

