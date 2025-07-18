Dustin Poirier reveals how UFC 318 is going to help The Good Fight Foundation 

While Dustin Poirier is one of the best in the world when it comes to fighting in a cage, his most meaningful battles happen far beyond the UFC octagon.

Ad

As he heads into his MMA retirement fight, 'The Diamond' remains ever more committed to The Good Fight Foundation, a non-profit he founded to serve the underserved communities in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

During the recently concluded UFC 318 media day, the 36-year-old explained how even his MMA swangsong would be furthering the good work done by his non-profit:

"I'm going to auction off everything I wear Saturday night [for the non-profit]."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Accodith to the non-profit's website, Poirier's first auctioned kit was from his UFC 211 fight against former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. The proceeds from the auction provided 3,000 meals for their local Second Harvest Food Bank.

Poirier added that the organization has grown to a point where he no longer needs to be involved in its day-to-day workings. The former interim champion credited his family and friends, including former UFC fighter Alan Jouban, for stepping up and lending a helping hand.

Ad

Providing an update on the foundation's fifth annual school supply drive, Poirier said:

"Over 1,200 backpacks with school supplies got filled. On Aug. 5, we're doing the pickup in Lafayette, Louisiana. So as soon as this fight ends, I get a little downtime, and we're right back to fighting the good fight."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (2:18):

Ad

Dustin Poirier promises a slug fest at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have never been ones to back down from a brawl, and 'The Diamond' has promised to deliver fans more of the same this time around at UFC 318.

During the pre-fight press conference, when the Louisiana native was asked about how he planned to approach the trilogy fight, he said:

"I'm not trying to jab and circle and win rounds, I'm trying to scrap and finish these guys, and Max isn't afraid of the fire. We've shown that before. We've watched his career. We watched him become the champion, we've watched him put down the legends of the sport. So you have two guys like that, it's going to be a head-on collision. You know, we're going to be crash test dummies in there baby."

Ad

Poirier is 2-0 against Holloway. However, heading into the trilogy, 'Blessed' is a -118 favorite for the match-up, with 'The Diamond' as a -102 underdog.

Check out Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 2 below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.