Dustin Poirier reveals if he will fight Conor McGregor a fourth time

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he is open to the idea of fighting Conor McGregor in a potential fourth fight. However, for that to happen, 'The Diamond' feels that McGregor must first completely heal up. He also said the UFC must offer him a contract that he simply cannot refuse.

During an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Dustin Poirier said the following about fighting Conor McGregor again:

"I mean I will [fight McGregor] if he can heal up and if they can add some commas on that check I think, yeah."

Poirier is currently scheduled to take on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 in December. They'll fight for the lightweight title, which is currently held by the 'Do Bronx.' Poirier is by far the most deserving contender for the title. He's run through a heavily stacked lightweight division over the years and picked up back-to-back wins over former two-division champion Conor McGregor in 2021.

Dustin Poirier explains how Conor McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier said he didn't hear McGregor's bone crack when he checked the Irishman's leg kick at UFC 264. However, he does believe the check possibly caused a fracture in McGregor's shin that resulted in a leg break towards the end of the first round.

"I didn't hear it break. I didn't even know it was broken until the end of the round when I looked down and it was kind of dangling, yeah. But I have just been throwing kicks for so long, so many thousands of kicks I've thrown and received that I know when a kick lands bad. I didn't get a full check on his kick but I turned my leg outward and his shin bone hit my knee and I knew it hurt him. That's why at the beginning of the fight I pointed at his leg and I knew it hurt. I didn't know it broke but I knew it hurt. I honestly think that it fractured then and later on he twisted or something and the bone broke," Dustin Poirier said.

