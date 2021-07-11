Dustin Poirier reveals if he will give Conor McGregor an automatic rematch if he beats Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight belt

Dustin Poirier earned a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 264. The highly anticipated bout had a rather unexpected ending as McGregor broke his foot, forcing referee Herb Dean to waive off the fight at the end of the first round.

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Dustin Poirier has revealed whether he will offer McGregor a rematch if he wins the UFC lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira.

According to 'The Diamond', Conor McGregor isn't at the peak of his career and would definitely have to reel in a few wins before making a bid for the title. However, Poirier also accepted that a dominant performance from McGregor would immediately make him relevant in the title picture. Dustin Poirier said in the post-fight presser at UFC 264:

"Bro, Conor McGregor is 1-4 in the lightweight division. Yeah, he has to win some fights, but like I said, if he goes out and starches somebody, he's right back in the title picture."

Dustin Poirier claimed responsibility for Conor McGregor's broken leg

While the fight ended due to a doctor's stoppage, Dustin Poirier has claimed to have played some part in it. The Louisiana native maintained that it was a checked leg kick that eventually led to Conor McGregor snapping his foot.

Dustin Poirier wasn't satisfied with the ending as he believed he could have beaten Conor McGregor with a functioning leg as well. Poirer further stated at the UFC 264 post-fight presser:

"It sucks because I would have beat the guy if his leg would have held up. I'm not sure yet, I need to digest it all... I won and I think it's because of something that I did."

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier handed Conor McGregor the first TKO loss of his career in the main event at UFC 257. This equaled the score between the two as McGregor knocked Poirier out in their first outing at UFC 178 in the featherweight division.

With an anti-climatic ending to their third fight, it will certainly be interesting to see Conor McGregor face Dustin Poirier for a fourth bout, possibly with the UFC lightweight title on the line.

