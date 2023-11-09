Dustin Poirier seemingly calls out Nate Diaz for huge UFC 300 clash after fan shares rumor with ‘The Diamond’

Dustin Poirier still appears keen to square off against Nate Diaz in the UFC after 'The Diamond' took to X to seemingly call the Stockton native out.

Poirier was informed of a rumor that he and Diaz were being lined up to clash at UFC 300 in April 2024.

The highly anticipated card currently has no official fight. That said, the promotion recently announced the first three pay-per-view events of next year, and April's pay-per-view announcement shouldn't be far behind.

After a fan on X shared the rumor with Dustin Poirier, he took to seemingly calling out Nate Diaz for a potential showdown. 'The Diamond' said:

"Nathaniel??"

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018, but the former interim champion was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hip injury.

Their clash was never rescheduled, but the pair have continually traded jabs online throughout the years. Poirier has shared his interest in a potential fight with Diaz on several occasions, but the Stockton native is currently not signed to an MMA promotion.

Diaz parted ways with the UFC after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022. He stated that he will return to the UFC at some point, potentially for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, who also remains keen to face Diaz for a third time.

Dustin Poirier shares where he fits into the lightweight division ahead of 2024

Dustin Poirier was defeated by Justin Gaethje via head-kick KO at UFC 291 in July, the first KO defeat 'The Diamond' has suffered since 2017.

Gaethje was crowned the new BMF champion with the win and is now approaching his third title shot. Either 'The Highlight' or Charles Oliveira is likely to be Islam Makhachev's next opponent.

Following Poirier's defeat, it is unclear who he will face next, with the man ranked one place below him on the rankings – Beneil Dariush – having just lost to 'do Bronx'.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Poirier was asked to share his thoughts on the state of the division ahead of 2024. He said:

"I fit where I have for the last decade. I think I've been a top 10, top five fighter, and my track record proves that for the last 10 years plus. I came into the UFC, my debut was against the No.1 contender at the time... I'm never far away from the biggest fights possible."

