A UFC Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on Dustin Poirier's upcoming retirement fight and predicted competing in his hometown may be a disadvantage. The fans will certainly be rooting for Poirier, however, he will have additional commitments in the leadup to the event because it takes place in his hometown.

Poirier is set to challenge Max Holloway for a 'BMF' title in the main event of UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center on July 19. The bout will be the third time they share the octagon, with 'The Diamond' having won both their previous encounters at featherweight and lightweight respectively.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Chael Sonnen dismissed the idea of homefield advantage being a factor in MMA like it is in other professional sports.

Sonnen mentioned that there will be more pressure on Poirier, especially considering he will be the focal point of the event regardless of the result:

"It's a home field disadvantage. Everybody that you've ever told from the local pub to your high school what a bada** you are, is going to come out and they're gonna find out and they're going to remember. And they're not gonna care if that guy is undefeated or a champion or a three-time black belt in some kind of division. You either beat him or you didn't and not to mention all the free tickets they're gonna want. Not to mention the media push that you're going to do... It's a disadvantage."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:57):

Chael Sonnen explains how UFC is treating Dustin Poirier's retirement differently

Chael Sonnen also highlighted that the UFC is treating Dustin Poirier's retirement differently than other fighters.

During the aforementioned episode, Sonnen mentioned that the UFC booked Poirier in a title fight against an opponent he has defeated twice without hesitations, which can't be said about other past legends:

"[UFC] did bring somebody that we know Dustin can beat and we know that because he's beaten him not once but twice... That's not the way this game is played... This is a sign of tremendous respect. The UFC is not always great at patting you on the back or even verbally telling you, this is how they're showing you... It is a tremendous compliment."

Check out the official announcement for Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3 below:

