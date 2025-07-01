Dustin Poirier shares detailed preview of potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight: "I'm speaking from experience"

Dustin Poirier has felt the full extent of Islam Makhachev’s grappling, and he believes the first ten minutes will decide everything in a possible welterweight title clash against Jack Della Maddalena. Makhachev vacated his lightweight throne in a bid to conquer two-division championship status.

Della Maddalena presents a fresh challenge for the Dagestani fighter with sharp hands and proven takedown defense. He's fresh off a gritty title win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

However, Poirier warned that Islam’s ability to threaten the takedown can paralyze even the most confident boxers. He claimed that the threat of the takedown forces a hesitation that changes the striking rhythm. Previewing the clash in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said:

"I think we'll find out in the first or second round how much trouble [Makhachev] has getting [Della Maddalena] down. I think if he gets those takedowns, he's going to get the win. If Jack can stop those takedowns, he does have good takedown defense...I think the boxing and the size could wear on Islam and give him some problems. But Islam's striking is awkward and different. You have to worry so much about the takedown." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

He added:

"You can't plant your feet and throw off those number combinations and really rip and sit on your punches because he's going to change levels, so it changes the way you fight. For me, it did. I'm speaking from experience. We'll see how Jack approaches and how Jack executes out there, but if you're worried about takedowns, your shots are different. You're not sitting on everything and standing in front of the guy, you're trying to move and be light on your feet. I think the first two rounds will tell us how the fight is going to go."

Islam Makhachev’s coach claims Jack Della Maddalena is a tougher challenge than Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, believes that the Dagestani fighter is chasing the toughest challenge available for him. While fans are clamoring for a lightweight superfight with Ilia Topuria, Mendez believes Jack Della Maddalena is the more dangerous opponent.

The size, striking variety, and overall skillset of the Australian welterweight present a deeper threat than Topuria’s compact, boxing-heavy game. Previewing the clash in an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said:

“JDM is the tougher one because of No. 1, the size. No. 2, he’s good everywhere. If it were just boxing, then we don’t have to worry as much because JDM’s boxing is not as good as Topuria’s. But overall, his kicking, his knees, his overall game is very good.”

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (13:45):

