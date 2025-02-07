Dustin Poirier shares eye-opening comparison of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's MMA skillset: "Little bit bigger and a little bit tighter"

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier offered a noteworthy take on the fighting styles of two of the sport's most dominant figures: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Having faced both athletes in high-stakes bouts, Poirier's insights shed light on the subtle yet significant differences between their approaches inside the octagon.

Reflecting on his 2019 face-off with Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Poirier emphasized ‘The Eagle’s' exceptional ground control and relentless pressure. He noted that once taken down, escaping Nurmagomedov's grasp felt nearly unbearable. Poirier also highlighted the precision and tightness of Nurmagomedov's technique.

In contrast, during his 2024 matchup against Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier observed a different dynamic. He found opportunities to escape and counter Makhachev's takedown attempts.

During the interview by 'The Schmo', Poirier likened the fighting styles of both Dagestani fighters, by observing that they both often use foot trips and sweeps, which are especially effective close to the cage. He stated:

"I felt like Khabib was a lot tighter with his movements. I was able to get away from Islam a little bit more and stop his shots, but with Khabib... I couldn't get away, and I couldn't move on the ground. He controlled me so much."

He further added:

"I think Khabib is probably a little bit bigger and a little bit tighter with his techniques, but Islam's an incredible champion."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (4:13):

Chael Sonnen feels Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor may have had psychological effect

Former UFC fighter and analyst, Chael Sonnen has suggested that Conor McGregor's defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov may have had lasting psychological effects, potentially contributing to the Irishman's recent career challenges. Sonnen shared his take on the matter in a recent video on his YouTube channel, where he discussed the possible impact the 2018 bout had on ‘The Notorious’.

McGregor has faced a series of setbacks following his loss to Nurmagomedov. These include a broken leg in 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier and a canceled comeback fight in 2024 due to a toe injury. His behavior outside the octagon has also raised concerns.

In a recent discussion, Sonnen speculated on the psychological aftermath of McGregor's defeat by Nurmagomedov, remarking:

"Did Khabib Nurmagomedov give Conor McGregor PTSD and ruin his life? Is that what’s happening?"

'The American Gangster' commented on McGregor's ongoing animosity towards Nurmagomedov, noting,

"Envy and jealousy are very real things. Conor McGregor has lashed out in ways at Khabib."

Sonnen further emphasized the importance of post-fight conduct.

"I don't have any problem with a grudge, and I respect and appreciate a grudge that sticks around; that's when it's real. I believe you shake hands when it's done. You do that, you put on a performance; there's a protocol and an etiquette. I believe in that."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor below (1: 25):

