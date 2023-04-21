Dustin Poirier shares game plan to beat him in sarcastic response to online troll

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently took to social media to respond sarcastically to an online troll.

A fan recently took a dig at Poirier as he claimed that beating 'Diamond' does not require the same skill level as defeating undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The exchange occurred when an individual wrote,

"You don't need to be as good as Khabib to beat Dustin,"

In a humorous and tongue-in-cheek response, Poirier wrote,

"Not at all!! Just gotta learn the RNC,"

referring to the Rear Naked Choke, a submission technique that Khabib used to defeat Poirier in their 2019 bout.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion is known for his well-rounded skills and striking ability. He has an impressive record of 29 wins and 7 losses, and is currently ranked number two in the UFC lightweight rankings. Poirier's next fight is yet to be announced, but fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the octagon.

Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje's call-out

Following his impressive win against Rafael Fiziev last month, Justin Gaethje has expressed his desire to face off against Dustin Poirier as he looks to make another run at UFC gold. Surprisingly, the fight might be closer to fruition than initially anticipated.

In response to Gaethje's callout, Poirier has shown interest in the potential matchup, stating that it "makes the most sense."

Poirier also revealed that the fight could potentially take place in the summer, although he has not confirmed his next move. Poirier brushed off comments from Gaethje's camp, who doubted whether he would accept the fight, dismissing them as unwarranted.

"It seems like the Gaethje fight makes the most sense. We'll see, I think it could happen this summer. But I don't have an answer for you, I don't know what's next, but it's looking like the Gaethje fight. He's calling for it. His people around him, I saw an interview, they said they don't think I'm gonna take it. They're some silly goose man."

Both Poirier and Gaethje are highly skilled fighters with a history of delivering exciting performances in the octagon. Poirier is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, while Gaethje has consistently been ranked among the top contenders in the division. A potential showdown between the two warriors would undoubtedly generate significant interest among MMA fans worldwide.

