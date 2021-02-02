Dustin Poirier shares his opinion on Conor McGregor's 'changed' stance during their UFC 257 clash

On Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Dustin Poirier was inquired if he agrees with MMA analysts who believe that Conor McGregor fought with a conventional boxing stance at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier believes that Conor McGregor's fighting style differs with each fight. However, the Diamond stated that Conor McGregor might not have been as loose and creative at UFC 257 as compared to his other fights.

"I think in all of his fights he is a little bit different with the way he moves. Maybe he wasn't as open stance as he was in some other fights. I have not done a side-by-side or a breakdown yet."

Poirier also expressed his frustration with MMA analysts who refuse to credit him for his performance. Such 'experts' blamed Conor McGregor's stance for his defeat rather than accrediting Dustin Poirier's striking expertise. According to Poirier, if it was McGregor who won at UFC 257, he would have been lauded for his performance.

"Everybody is an analyst... 'This was unmotivated Conor; He is not as loose as he used to be; He is stiffer now', everybody has something to say and those are all opinions to me. That is all noise. If he [Conor McGregor] would have starched me, everybody would be saying, 'this is the best Conor has ever looked'"

What is next for Dustin Poirier after his victory over Conor McGregor?

Dustin Poirier has etched his name as an elite lightweight with his performances time and again. He handed Conor McGregor the first TKO loss of his professional career at UFC 257. This victory will further his name in the conversation for a title shot again.

However, the former interim lightweight champion is also open to a challenge against Stockton's own Nate Diaz. The two gladiators were supposed to lock horns at UFC 230 but due to an unforeseeable injury, Poirier had to pull out. Now, with the return of Nate Diaz to the lightweight division, it seems that this fight can finally come to fruition.

Even Nate Diaz called Dustin Poirier out right after UFC 257.

Conor McGregor 🤝 Dustin Poirier



This is what sport is all about - nothing but respect and class from both warriors 👏



Relive the backstage exchange in full 🎥#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/QahxV83jFS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 25, 2021

Dustin Poirier is now 1-1 against Conor McGregor. A trilogy fight between the two combatants will also be an exciting one. After their fight at UFC 257, McGregor and Poirier agreed on facing each other for the third time in the future.