Dustin Poirier shares six-word reaction after fan calls him out for wearing cleats on a basketball court

Dustin Poirier has been out of the octagon since his most recent fight in June 2024. In the meantime, the former UFC interim champion was seen on a basketball court. Poirier's cleats on the court caught fans' attention who called him out for wearing them, earning a reaction from 'The Diamond.'

Poirier sported a yellow jersey with Celebrity Sweat branding over it. It is a popular brand that organizes charity and athlete sports events. Poirier's cleats seemed a bit out of place since he was standing on a hard surface. They are specifically designed to increase the traction of a player on a grassy playground.

A fan quote posted Poirier's picture and questioned him for wearing cleats on a basketball court. The Louisiana native responded to the post by quoting it with a funny six-word reaction:

"I was tryna get drafted bruh."

Dustin Poirier opens up on his "retirement fight" inside the octagon

Dustin Poirier has had one of the longest MMA careers in his generation since making his debut in 2009. 40 fights later, Poirier continues to be a force to be reckoned with inside the octagon. Known for his powerful and precise punches, 'The Diamond' challenged Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 for the lightweight title in a losing cause.

Poirier was defeated by a fifth-round submission and since hasn't returned to the octagon. The former UFC interim champion is eyeing one last fight in the UFC before hanging up his gloves. Talking to The Schmo, he said:

"I wish I could tell you more. I’ve actually been having calls every week with the UFC. But it’s looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible."

Poirier continued:

"That’s what I’m pushing for. That’s what the UFC’s working toward, and things are getting pretty close...Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana. It would be an honor for me."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:48):

