Dustin Poirier slyly admits Conor McGregor's star power confirming massive PPV numbers for their rematch and trilogy

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have clashed thrice in their career, two of which rank amongst the top 5 highest earning UFC pay-per-views in history. While McGregor knocked out Poirier in their first clash in 2014, 'The Diamond' exacted revenge in their rematch in 2021 and sealed his series win in their trilogy fight later that year.

In a similar storyline, Justin Gaethje recently knocked out Poirier at UFC 291, avenging a loss dating back to 2018. Ariel Helwani recently asked 'The Diamond' if his rivalry against Gaethje might culminate in a trilogy fight like the one against McGregor.

Dustin Poirier, who has had serious bad blood with McGregor in the past, slyly admitted why 'Notorious' doesn't compare to anyone in the sport as a draw. The Louisiana lad said on The MMA Hour:

"I feel like it's the same thing. The business side might be different. I don't think we're doing 1.8 million pay-per-view buys. When we do that type of rematch it might happen a little quicker...second I think was 1.8, third was 1.6."

Catch Poirier's comments below:

To be precise, the UFC 257 rematch between Dustin Poirier and McGregor is the second highest-selling UFC PPVs of all time with 1.6 million buys while their UFC 264 trilogy comes in at number four with 1,504,737 buys.

Dustin Poirier isn't chasing a trilogy with Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier was stalking his opponent in signature fashion throughout the first round of his UFC 291 BMF title clash against Justin Gaethje. Both opponents seemed evenly matched before the fight abruptly ended as 'The Highlight' absolutely slept Poirier with a brutal head kick early in round 2.

It's a difficult loss to digest for Poirier who believes himself to be a better fighter than Gaethje. 'The Diamond' admitted that his first pick would ideally be a trilogy clash against the newly crowned BMF champ.

However, Poirier doesn't want to be 'chasing' a trilogy and also understands that there are title implications for 'The Highlight' in the near future. The 34-year-old further said on The MMA Hour:

“Yeah, but then I’ll look like I’m chasing s***, and obviously he’s moving on to bigger and better things now, he doesn’t have to fight me. I don’t know. Of course that would be my No. 1 pick, if I could choose anybody to fight right away.”

Catch Poirier's comments below: