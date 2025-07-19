Dustin Poirier talks next chapter in life, Conor McGregor reacts to unique UFC achievement, Max Holloway reflects on Ilia Topuria KO: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! With UFC 318 marking his final bout, Dustin Poirier gave insight into what his life could look like after fighting. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s stellar stat in the UFC history books left Daniel Cormier speechless. Elsewhere, Max Holloway also opened up about his brutal loss to Ilia Topuria and the mindset shift that followed. Let's break them all down:Dustin Poirier talks about his life after retirementDustin Poirier is preparing for what may be the final fight of his UFC career, but he isn’t shutting the door on combat sports entirely. In a recent interview, Poirier made it clear that while full-contact competition is behind him, the gym will remain a major part of his life.He hinted that if the right grappling opportunity comes along, he may take it just for the love of the game. Speaking in an interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier said:&quot;Well, I'm still going to be in the gym, so we'll see about grappling. If something fun came along, maybe I would do a grappling match or something like that in the future. But combat sports, I'm going to protect my brain and try to age as healthy as I can after post-fighting, you know.&quot;He added:&quot;I have multiple businesses, and like I said, I'm about to be a father again, and my daughter's getting older. I have lots of things that keep me super busy, but I don't think anything's ever going to fill that void of what fighting was throughout my career. So, that could be a little bit of struggle to be at war with something so deeply, the way I've been with combat sports.&quot;Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (5:35):Conor McGregor's UFC pay-per-view streak shocks Daniel Cormier Conor McGregor’s jaw-dropping pay-per-view statistic proves just how far his star power has carried the sport. During UFC 318 fight week, Daniel Cormier was stunned to learn that McGregor sold over a million pay-per-views eight times in a row during his run at the top.While his fighting career recently has been sidetracked by injuries and drama outside the octagon, he remains the face of MMA for many fans around the world. McGregor took to X to show his appreciation for Cormier’s comments.Check out the post below:Max Holloway reflects on Ilia Topuria lossMax Holloway took some time to process the damage after getting knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. Holloway made it clear that while he felt sharp and fully in the fight, one shot changed everything.He dismissed excuses about the weight cut and conditioning. He made the weight, took the fight, and accepted the outcome. For Holloway, that’s just part of the game. Speaking about the loss in an interview with Daniel Cormier, Holloway said:&quot;I felt great in there with him. I felt like we were competing... It is what it is, fair play to him, but sh*t happens... [Was the moving-on process hard?] Not at all, bro. I was sad in there, you saw me, I was sad or whatever. It's spilt milk, bro. What am I going to do? Keep crying about it? Keep holding it?... I'm the same man.&quot;Check out Max Holloway's comments below (1:58):