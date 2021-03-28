Dustin Poirier teases exact date of Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Dustin Poirier has suggested that the possible date for the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor will be July 10th at UFC 264.

The two lightweight fighters have locked horns against each other twice, with a knockout win going to each side. The latest meeting happened last January at UFC 257.

Although many combat sports fans and analysts believed that the UFC would book Poirier to fight for the lightweight championship, the American preferred a 'money fight' against the 'Notorious One.'

July 10th 💎 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 28, 2021

The UFC instead opted to schedule newcomer Michael Chandler- who had his debut in the promotion at the same event- against Charles Oliveira for the title fight at UFC 262 on May 15th.

Oliveira was the most likely fighter to face Poirier for the 155 lb gold if the latter did not choose to fight Conor McGregor instead. The Brazilian has a winning streak of eight fights in the division.

The trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor was initially rumored to take place in May. However, the promotion decided to postpone the fight because of its tight 2021 schedule.

There have been five UFC title fights so far this year, with five others already booked. While most pay-per-view events have a belt on the line, Conor McGregor's presence could indicate UFC 264 will not have a champion performing.

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

Advertisement

It could be that the promotion is planning for the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor trilogy fight to be the main event once again.

So far, there have still been no title fights announced by the UFC for July. Most championship bouts for 2021 have already happened or been scheduled.

UFC 264 has not yet had a location announced and has only four bouts booked for its fight card. If Poirier and McGregor's trilogy fight is confirmed, that would be a considerable boost to the event.

In addition to Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor III, UFC 264 is slated to present a women's flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Jennifer Maia on its main card.

A featherweight bout between Ryan Hall and Ilia Topuria, a flyweight bout between Jerome Rivera and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, and a middleweight bout between Omari Akhmedov and Brad Tavares have also been confirmed for UFC 264.

I’m a dog, you run I’m chasin 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Pqtxc2hJQB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 28, 2021

Who do you think will win the trilogy fight between 'The Diamond' and 'The Notorious One?' Sound off in the comments.