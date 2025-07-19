Dustin Poirier teases potential combat sports return as UFC retirement looms: “I’m still going to be at the GYM” 

Dustin Poirier is walking away from the fight game following his third fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318. The fight takes place in his hometown, New Orleans, with the BMF title on the line.

Ad

During a recent interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier offered some clarity on whether he's closing the door on his combat sports career completely. He mentioned that while he has no interest in boxing or another full-fledged fight career, he might entertain a grappling match if the opportunity felt right.

More than anything, Poirier wants to stay active in the gym and keep his body and brain healthy. He said:

"Well, I'm still going to be in the gym, so we'll see about grappling. If something fun came along, maybe I would do a grappling match or something like that in the future. But combat sports, I'm going to protect my brain and try to age as healthy as I can after post fighting, you know."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I have multiple businesses, and like I said, I'm about to be a father again, and my daughter's getting older. I have lots of things that keep me super busy, but I don't think anything's ever going to fill that void of what fighting was throughout my career. So, that could be a little bit of struggle to be at war with something so deeply, the way I've been with combat sports."

Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (5:35):

Ad

Mike Brown says only something special would bring Dustin Poirier back

Dustin Poirier may be retiring at UFC 318, but his coach, Mike Brown, knows better than to rule anything out in MMA. The former UFC interim lightweight champ will fight Max Holloway in Louisiana in what’s being called his final bout.

Brown believes Poirier is content with his career and wealth and has no reason to fight again. Still, he admits it would take something truly enticing to pull him back in.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, Brown said:

“It would have to be something pretty enticing. That could always happen. But I think he’s content with his accomplishments and content with the money he’s made and what he’s done. I think it is [the final fight]." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.