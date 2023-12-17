Dustin Poirier teases UFC 300 fight date, calls out massive former UFC star as potential opponent

Dustin Poirier has teased a potential fight date on UFC 300, set to be the promotion's biggest ever card.

The landmark pay-per-view card is scheduled to take place in April 2024, and 'The Diamond' could very well be a part of the historic event. Having previously shed light on conversations with UFC CEO Dana White about appearing on the card, Poirier also called out a potential opponent for UFC 300.

The lightweight contender took to X to call out ex-UFC star and his former foe, Nate Diaz.

'The Diamond' posted:

"300"

Poirier also wrote:

"Nathaniel?"

See the posts below:

Dustin Poirier and Diaz were once scheduled to face off in the octagon at UFC 230 in 2018. However, 'The Diamond' was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hip injury, and their clash was canceled.

While the bout was never rescheduled, both men have continued to call each other out from time to time, giving fans a reason to believe that the pair could still potentially meet in the octagon.

With Nate Diaz having expressed his desire to return to the UFC following his departure from the company last year, UFC 300 could be the perfect card to do so.

Dustin Poirier entertains possibly facing Conor McGregor for a fourth time

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have met in the octagon on three occasions.

The pair first went head-to-head at UFC 178 in 2014, with both men considered featherweight prospects at the time. 'The Notorious' followed through on his prediction for their clash as he knocked out Poirier in Round 1.

Following their featherweight bout, both men went on to achieve great things respectively and faced off in a rematch at UFC 257 in 2021. 'The Diamond' exacted his revenge with a second-round KO victory over the Irishman to even the score and set up an automatic trilogy bout.

The much-anticipated third fight did not end as fans, nor would the two fighters have hoped, as Conor McGregor broke his leg at the end of Round 1 at UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier was awarded a TKO victory and currently sits at 2-1 in his rivalry with 'The Notorious,' who has also expressed his eagerness to face 'The Diamond' for a fourth time.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Poirier was asked about another fight with McGregor and said this:

"I probably would try and shut him up once and for all... That's a huge fight, 2-1 against him, I don't really see another reason for it but it would be a huge fight."

