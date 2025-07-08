Dustin Poirier turns heads with ripped physique in training footage ahead of UFC 318 swansong: "Please, 1 more with Ilia Topuira"

Dustin Poirier's recent sparring video has sparked a frenzy among MMA fans. Poirier appeared shredded ahead of his return at UFC 318, which impressed many.

Poirier is prepared to take on Max Holloway for the BMF title, marking his final appearance in the octagon. Their trilogy fight will be the main event at UFC 318 on July 19, in front of the 36-year-old's home crowd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Poirier, who is in incredible shape, recently took to Instagram and posted a clip of himself hitting pads with his coach Dyah Davis at American Top Team.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Please, 1 more with Ilia Topuria''

Another stated:

''Float like a butterfly sting like a bee his hands can't hit what his eyes can't see. Rumble young man rumble!!!''

Other fans wrote:

''He’s never looked that good, his shoulders are nice an round, back looks strong. I don’t think he’s ever been in this kinda shape before!!''

''What people who don’t fight don’t get which i think is demonstrated niceley here, is that when someone has tehcnique, it looks like they are farther than they are but really they are in perfect range to break your nose. That’s why seeing red is actually the opposite of what you would want in a fight.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Poirier spoiled Holloway's octagon debut at UFC 143 in 2012 by submitting him in the first round. The two again met for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236, which saw 'The Diamond' emerge victorious by unanimous decision.

Paddy Pimblett believes Max Holloway would beat Dustin Poirier

During an appearance on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast earlier this month, Paddy Pimblett offered his thoughts on the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 318.

Given that Holloway has already lost both of his previous encounters with Poirier, Pimblett stated that Holloway cannot afford to lose.

''It’d be heavy for Holloway if there’s two different fighters who’ve beat him three times. I’ve seen him say, ‘He took a lot from me. He gave me my first loss, and he took away my win streak. So, I’m gonna take his retirement fight.' I think Holloway’s motivated. I can see Holloway winning, to be honest. Don’t know why. I think it’s just one of them. Dustin’s fighting in his hometown, his last fight. Everyone expects him to win. The pressure, I think he might [lose].''

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:02:14):

