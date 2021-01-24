Dustin Poirier turns down Michael Chandler fight; wants Conor McGregor rematch or Nate Diaz next

Dustin Poirier has handed Conor McGregor the first TKO loss of his professional MMA career in the main event of UFC 257. In the co-main event of UFC 257, Michael Chandler secured a victory over Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker and called out for a fight against Poirier next.

However, 'The Diamond' has refused to fight the former Bellator lightweight champion. Instead, Dustin Poirier wants a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. The former interim lightweight champion also liked the idea of a fight with Stockton's Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier says he absolutely will not want to fight Michael Chandler next. Likes trilogy fight with Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz. Admits he “doesn’t know what’s next.” #UFC257 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) January 24, 2021

Almost half a decade ago, Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier via knockout in the first round. This time, a straight-headed Poirier was spectacular against a chivalrous McGregor. Even Poirier believed that this time around, he felt much more clear-headed ahead of his bout.

"I just felt in the moment. I felt aware and I was in the moment. Ready to take advantage of any opportunity I can get. When I walked into the octagon and the air hit me it just felt right," said Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier has his say on who deserves to fight for the title next

In the post-fight press conference for UFC 257, The Schmo asked Dustin Poirer who he would want to face between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. To this, Poirier responded by saying that Do Bronx has a better shot to be his next opponent.

Poirier stated that unlike Justin Gaethje, Oliveira has never had the opportunity to fight for the strap in his career. Poirier believed that UFC's lightweight roster is currently stacked with elite athletes, and there are many promising matchups out there.