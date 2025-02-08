Dustin Poirier urges UFC to make Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall official; shares prediction for heavyweight matchup

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is one of the most sought-after matchups in all of MMA. 'Bones' has been untouchable for the past 15 years and is the consensus greatest fighter of all time. However, the arrival of Aspinall in the heavyweight division has seen him labeled as the man to potentially defeat Jones.

Aspinall currently holds the interim heavyweight title, having won the belt at UFC 295. Jones is the 'undisputed' heavyweight champion and recently defended his throne against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

With the presence of two titles in the heavyweight division, many fans and pundits felt that UFC 309 should have featured Jones vs. Aspinall, and have pushed for the fight to be booked in the wake of Miocic's loss to 'Bones'.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has also urged promotional matchmakers to schedule the heavyweight division's most wanted matchup.

'The Diamond' was recently interviewed by talkSPORT MMA, where he was asked about Jones vs. Aspinall and said this:

"I think it's going to happen. The fans want it. It's got to happen. I'm going Jones, man. I'm going Jones... It needs to happen."

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (7:10):

Dricus du Plessis goes against the grain while discussing Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

While nearly every MMA fan on the planet would be eager to see Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall unify the heavyweight title in 2025, Dricus du Plessis has little interest in the potential clash.

The South African's affinity for both fighters is the main reason for his lack of interest in seeing them do battle in the octagon. Du Plessis believes that 'Bones' is the best fighter to ever grace MMA and does not want to see his legacy be tarnished by a potential defeat to the Brit.

'Stillknocks' was recently interviewed by Mark Bouris, where he said this:

"I don't need to see this [fight], because [Jones] has never been beaten. I don't need to see Jon Jones fight Aspinall because I don't want either one of them to lose. I want Jones to retire unbeaten... And I want [Jones] to retire and Aspinall goes on to be the next big thing. But, Jones being the warrior that he is, says, 'Pay me enough and I'm doing it.' Aspinall wants it, and one of them has to lose that fight."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (30:30):

