Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor record: How have 'The Diamond' and 'The Notorious' fared against each other in MMA competition?

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have fought each other three times during their UFC careers, with all of their bouts being highly entertaining for better or for worse. 'The Diamond' has won two of those three contests, with the Irishman winning their first meeting back in 2014.

'The Notorious' only needed one round at UFC 178, beating Poirier via knockout and climbing to 16-2 at the time. Both fighters were in their mid-twenties in 2014 and didn't fight each other again until 2021.

In their second meeting at UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 in January 2021, it was the Louisiana native who walked away victorious. Poirier managed to finish the fight in just two rounds. This result naturally led to a trilogy contest just six months later at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

However, the result remained the same, with 'The Diamond' winning in just one round due to a doctor's stoppage. Conor McGregor suffered a fight-ending leg injury during the closing stages of the stanza, bringing a sudden end to the bout.

Watch the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 highlights here:

Since suffering the latest defeat to Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC or any other combat sport. The Irishman has spent time recovering from his injury and training in Ireland. However, rumors suggest that his return might not be in the octagon. A rematch against Floyd Mayweather seems close to being announced.

Conor McGregor's next fight: Who is the Irishman likely to face next?

As mentioned, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather is increasingly looking like McGregor's next outing in combat sports. Despite the deal being described as 'very close', there are still a few things that need to be agreed upon before a bout is announced.

Conor McGregor is keen for the fight to be 10 rounds long, which is causing a disagreement between the parties. The boxing match is also rumored to take place at 155lbs, which would require a large weight drop for the now bulked-up Irishman.

According to The Sun, the bout is very close to being finalized and both fighters have agreed personal terms for the fight:

"The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties."

The original Mayweather vs. McGregor in 2017 fight had a pay-per-view buyrate of 4,300,000, making it the second largest selling combat sports event behind Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015.

