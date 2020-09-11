Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson not happening at UFC 254; Reason revealed

Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson would have completed a dream card at UFC 254 - headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje. While the plan was for the fight to be in the co-main event, Dustin Poirier mentioned that he still had to come to terms with the UFC over the fee and other details.

As it turns out, it was a bit too late to negotiate as Dustin Poirier informed Ariel Helwani of ESPN that the fight is officially off the UFC 254 card.

Dustin Poirier had flown out from his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana to train at American Top Team, but now that the fight is off, he's gone back home. There hasn't been any word from Tony Ferguson's side regarding all of this. However, there might just be a positive to this as well. It depends, however, on when UFC decides to rebook the fight.

Should UFC rebook Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson as a Fight Night main event

A card headlined by Dustin Poirier against Tony Ferguson would make a lot of sense. While both men are bonafide PPV stars, it would draw a lot of eyes to the ESPN+ card and it would likely be much better since they would have five rounds to go to war.

While the Lightweight division is undoubtedly the most stacked in UFC, the Top 5 fighters still rule the roost. Every match-up in the top 5 is exciting stylistically, and the Dustin Poirier-Tony Ferguson fight would have little chance of going to the ground.

Both men know how to turn it up and Dustin Poirier's last fight against Dan Hooker was amongst the best fights of the year. Even Tony Ferguson's fight against Justin Gaethje was considered an instant classic by UFC fans. When will the duo finally meet? Guess we will have to wait a bit more.