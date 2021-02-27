Dustin Poirier walk around weight: What does the UFC star weigh in between fights?

Dustin Poirier, who competes in the UFC lightweight division, is generally considered a big 155-pound contender for his size. 'The Diamond' has acknowledged that he has a "wide body", which ultimately makes him look bigger than his fellow competitors in the division.

The notion of Poirier being relatively bigger than other lightweights does not just stem from his broader physique, but the Louisiana native, in fact, naturally weighs much more than his opponents in between fights.

Poirier's walk-around weight usually fluctuates from time to time. However, ahead of his most recent clash against Conor McGregor at UFC 257, he weighed 180 pounds, Poirier told UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dustin Poirier revealed that he was walking around at 180 pounds before he started cutting weight for the fight opposite McGregor.

The Diamond reflected on his painful weight cutting process, and noted that in his previous fights, he would usually weigh 18 pounds overweight during the fight week.

"Normally I would show up like 18 (lbs overweight) fight week or 16 fight week, but I was sucked down to get that close, and once you're sucked down those last pounds, even if it's three pounds, it's just horrible. So I just had to stop it," said Poirier.

When Poirier fought Max Holloway for the UFC interim lightweight championship in 2019, he weighed 176 pounds on the fight day.

176 this last one https://t.co/tedBkJkhx9 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 21, 2019

Dustin Poirier's natural weight was 190 pounds when he competed in featherweight division

Dustin Poirier had previously revealed that he used to walk around at 190 pounds when he was a featherweight. The 32-year-old fighter made his UFC debut in the 145-pound division, and continued competing in the same weight class for three years. The Diamond said that his natural weight in between fights as a featherweight was 190 pounds.

"I used to get heavier when I was at featherweight: 190 pounds. I would balloon up to 190 pounds, a couple of weeks after the fight... The biggest in an amount to showing up fight week would be when I fought Cub Swanson in London. I showed up, of course, I was drinking a lot of water. I was 176 pounds, and I made the 146 limit the same week," Dustin Poirier told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter.