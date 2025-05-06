Dustin Poirier and wife celebrate gender reveal of second child, fans congratulate UFC superstar: "DUSTIN 2.0 LET'S GO"

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier recently hosted a gender reveal party for his second child. Celebrating with blue confetti, it seems like the Poirier household is expecting a boy for their next.

The former interim champion's wife, Jolie Poirier, recently announced that they are expecting a second child, sharing sonographic photos on Instagram.

Recently, Home of Fight on X reposted footage of Poirier's gender reveal party with a caption, writing:

"Dustin Poirier had a gender reveal party for his second child. He’s going to have a boy!"

Check out the post below:

Fans immediately took to the comments section to congratulate Poirier and his wife, with one writing:

"DUSTIN 2.0 LETS GO."

Others wrote:

"Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. A boy AND a girl? Too awesome."

"Volk is watching this absolutely fuming."

"Poirier son gonna come out the womb and jump guillotine on the doctor."

"Baby diamond on the way!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Din Thomas believes Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier should be the final BMF fight

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier looks to make his final walk to the octagon against Max Holloway at UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. With the BMF championship on the line, the upcoming contest is the fourth fight for the belt, the inaugural one being Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Analyst Din Thomas believes that Holloway vs. Poirier must be the last fight for the BMF title. Speaking to journalist Mike Bohn, he had this to say:

"I think [this should be the last BMF fight], only because the BMF belt is so limited. Everybody wants to fight for it, but because it's kind of been in the hands of lightweights and welterweights, you really alienate a lot of people who should fight for it, who could fight for it."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (18:52):

