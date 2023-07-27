Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' reportedly gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a fully furnished house in Miami

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock,' has shown his compassion and generosity towards a fellow athlete.

UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo garnered attention when he opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he had a meager $7 in his bank account before his victorious performance at UFC Vegas 73.

During his post-fight interview in May, Gorimbo opened up about the hardships he faced on his journey to America. He revealed that upon arriving, he had no money and struggled to make ends meet. With limited funds, he could barely afford transportation to the gym. Thankfully, a friend came to his aid by sending him $200, which provided much-needed support and helped him survive during those challenging early weeks.

'The Rock' took notice of Gorimbo's plight and was deeply moved by his determination and talent. In a heartwarming gesture, he promised to meet and help the Zimbabwean fighter:

"This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom"

Check out Johnson's tweet below:

And true to his word, recent media reports have indicated that Johnson went above and beyond to help 'The Answer' by gifting him a fully furnished house in the vibrant city of Miami.

Dwayne Johnson recently surprised Gorimbo by making a personal visit to the MMA Master gym in Florida to finally meet him in person.

Check out the video below:

Dwayne Johnson's record-breaking pay for the upcoming film Red One disclosed

Dwayne Johnson's highly anticipated action-packed movie, Red One, has been creating quite a buzz among moviegoers. While the plot of the film remains a well-kept secret, one thing that's been unveiled is Johnson's staggering payday.

Netflix set a new industry standard by paying 'The Rock' $20 million to star in Red Notice, becoming the benchmark for his recent film deals. However, his salary has now reached an unprecedented high for Prime Video's upcoming holiday-themed action-comedy, where he shares the lead with Chris Evans.

According to the latest newsletter from journalist Matthew Belloni, Prime Video broke records by offering Johnson an astonishing $50 million as a base salary for Red One, making it the highest ever paid to an actor for a single film.