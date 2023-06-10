"Very kind of you The Rock" - Dwayne Johnson's incredible gesture towards UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo wins hearts

WWE superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, widely recognized as 'The Rock,' has made headlines with his compassionate gesture towards UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo.

Gorimbo recently shared his financial struggles, disclosing that he had a mere $7 in his bank account prior to his victorious performance at UFC Vegas 73. The revelation caught the attention of 'The Rock', who stepped forward to offer his support and assistance to Gorimbo.

Check out Johnson's tweet below:

Johnson's extraordinary act of kindness has resonated deeply with fans and the wider community, earning him admiration and respect for his genuine concern for the well-being of fellow athletes.

Twitter user @JustinHerronUFC remarked:

"THE GOAT GOT RECOGNIZED BY THE ROCK."

Another user @lisatherealdeal reflected on Dwayne Johnson's humble gesture:

"DJ is a man of his word! This is awesome! He knows those days well ! Me … yea all to well I feel this… but not anymore. #blessed# #mycomebackwasstronger# than my downfall. God bless you have the greatest support! It’s a vibe."

lisa marie flores @lisatherealdeal @TheRock @TheAnswerMMA DJ is a man of his word! This is awesome! He knows those days well ! Me … yea all to well I feel this… but not anymore. #blessed# #mycomebackwasstronger# than my downfall. God bless you have the greatest support! It's a vibe.

@KeithMugozori1 stated:

"Thank you for reaching out. This is pure love oozing out of your warm heart. God bless you and your family too."

Keith Mugozori @KeithMugozori1 @TheRock @TheAnswerMMA Thank you for reaching out. This is pure love oozing out of your warm heart. God bless you and your family too

@KaijuBlunt reacted:

"Very kind of you The Rock!"

Check out some more reactions:

iPijoti @DonaldTaga @TheRock @TheAnswerMMA on behalf of our brother, thank you, Dwayne, the "Rock"

Denise L'Heureux @Pearlden63 @TheRock @TheAnswerMMA You are an amazing person. Thank you for stepping up to help this man. With you behind him I'm sure he'll be a world champion fighter.🥊

NBC canceled Dwayne Johnson's TV program after three seasons

NBC has announced that the popular TV series 'Young Rock', based on the life of Dwayne Johnson, will not be returning for a fourth season. The show provided a glimpse into Johnson's formative years, growing up in a wrestling family and delving into his early experiences in the wrestling business. One of the central figures depicted in the series was Johnson's late father, the esteemed 'Soul Man' Rocky Johnson.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps After a 3 season run 'YOUNG ROCK' has officially been canceled by NBC.

Throughout its run, 'Young Rock' showcased pivotal moments in The Rock's life, with the third season focusing on his entry into the WWE and his experiences during the iconic Attitude Era. The show garnered a dedicated fan base, airing a total of 37 episodes before its recent cancellation.

The TV program made its debut in February 2021 and featured an array of notable characters from the wrestling world, including Steve Austin, The Iron Sheik, and Randy Savage, among others. While the first two seasons enjoyed favorable ratings, the show faced a decline in viewership when it was scheduled opposite SmackDown on Friday nights.

