Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms Dana White's account of setting him up for social media stardom with crisp three-word response

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to confirm Dana White's account of setting him for social media stardom.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, the UFC CEO claimed that he set up the WWE legend for social media success by revealing all the revenue opportunities available for a popular celebrity like himself.

Instagram account @freak.mma posted a quote from the interview, where he mentioned that 'The Great One' was originally against being on social media until he managed to persuade him to reconsider.

He said:

"The Rock didn’t want to be on social media and I said, ‘You’re crazy.’...I kind of explained it to him from a business perspective on why he should do it and I actually set him up with my social media team and they got him started and got them going and I mean the guy is an absolute juggernaut now on social media so yeah.”

The Rock commented on the post with a three-word response that confirmed Dana White's description of how he convinced him to join social media. He also included some emojis that indicated how thankful he was for the UFC CEO's suggestion, writing:

"Very true story" [@therock - Instagram]

The Rock comments confirming the story

Dana White's advice clearly paid off for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the WWE legend has a total of 390 million followers on Instagram and 17.1 million followers on X.

Dana White opens up about his parents passing away

Dana White recently revealed that both his parents passed away and described how he reacted after finding out.

While speaking to Piers Morgan, the UFC CEO noted that he didn't have a great relationship with his parents growing up, which affected his feelings towards them. He mentioned that despite helping take care of his father's arrangements, he didn't have anything to do with his mother's funeral and felt no emotion after they both passed away.

He said:

"I didn't wish ill will on either one of my parents, but no I didn't [feel sad]. When they passed away, I had almost no feelings about it to be honest...I took care of my father and moved him up to Maine and put him to rest with his family up there. And then my mother, I had nothing to do with any of hers." [7:52 - 8:22]