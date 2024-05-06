Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson enters MMA training camp to prepare for ex-UFC champion’s role in 'Smashing Machine'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has begun the mixed martial arts training in preparation for his next film, 'Smashing Machine', in which he portrays a former UFC champion.

The fighter in question is former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr. The movie focuses on Kerr's MMA career in the 1990s and his struggle with painkiller addiction. The former UFC fighter won two heavyweight tournaments, before suffering from an overdose.

The moniker 'The Smashing Machine' alludes to Kerr, who gained notoriety for his brutal and forceful fighting technique.

Johnson has a reputation for maintaining incredible physical shape, but he also never stops pushing the boundaries as he gets older. Recently, a fresh video has surfaced that shows how 'The Rock' is training for mixed martial arts in order to play this part. He shared the video on his Instagram account with the following caption:

''Day 1. MMA training camp. Preparing for “Smashing Machine”. I’m learning daily and it’s been a very humbling, intense and motivating journey into this world of combat and becoming, Mark Kerr - the two-time @UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Champion. I’m a hard worker, but I realized that I’d have to work harder with this role than anything I’ve ever worked for in my life.

"This physicality is just one part of the larger journey, that is truly a team effort. Growing and grateful. Day 1. #TrainingCamp #SmashingMachine Written & Directed by Benny Safdie @bowedtie A24.''

Check out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's training footage below:

Johnson is closely working with writer and filmmaker Benny Safdie on the film. Emily Blunt is slated to play Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples.

In 2002, the former fighter's life story was the subject of an HBO documentary with the same name. Both critics and fans applauded it for delving deeply into the highs and lows of his fighting career.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson desired to become an MMA fighter before breaking through to the WWE

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed that he had once thought about turning pro in mixed martial arts.

Johnson told Joe Rogan that he nearly entered the cage in 1997 and contrasted his $150,000 salary for 235 days of wrestling a year with what the MMA fighters were earning at PRIDE FC in Japan.

"We start hearing these guys over at PRIDE are making 250k, 350k, 500k, and I thought then, 'F**k, I don't think I'm going to make it in WWE.' People are booing me out of the arenas... I have this idea in my head, 'Oh, maybe I should train in MMA and go to PRIDE and make money, real money.'"

Check out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's comments below:

Expand Tweet