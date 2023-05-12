DWCS alum Trey Waters suffered two major injuries on UFC debut (Exclusive)

UFC welterweight Trey Waters has revealed that he suffered two injuries in his promotional debut last month.

Waters made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon, where he took on Josh Quinlan. 'The Truth' was notably returning to action just two weeks after winning the LFA welterweight title.

Despite accepting the fight on short notice, the 28-year-old brought his A-game on the night and walked away with a unanimous decision victory. However, Waters ended up suffering two injuries during his bout against Quinlan.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he revealed that he broke his left hand and sprained his left knee:

"I broke my left hand and I also sprained my left knee."

Trey Waters recaps successful UFC debut

After losing his Dana White's Contender Series bout last year against Gabriel Bonfim, Trey Waters went on to become the LFA welterweight champion. Soon after this, he took on Josh Quinlan on short notice at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon and kicked off his UFC career with a decision win.

Recapping his successful octagon debut at the post-fight press conference, Waters revealed that he planned on keeping it simple against Quinlan given the lack of preparation:

“We just had to keep it super simple. It was a weeks notice, didn't have too much to work [with], didn't have too much time either and just me in general, just me doing what I do, me being myself, was going to get me the win. And I knew that when I accepted this fight.”

Delving deeper into how his life has changed over a short period of time, Waters added:

“It’s still so surreal. Everything happened so fast. I just became the LFA champ two weeks ago. Now I’m in the UFC, had a successful debut. It is crazy. I do have a little bit of injuries, so I want to take a little bit of time. But man, this is an awesome thing. I’m so grateful to be signed to the UFC. I’m ready to get back in here for sure.”

