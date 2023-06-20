“Dwight Schrute is not to be played with” - The Office actor Rainn Wilson's training video goes viral, MMA fans react

Rainn Wilson, renowned for his portrayal of the unconventional character Dwight Schrute in the beloved sitcom 'The Office,' has been captured engaging in Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai training during his recent visit to Thailand.

The actor, who was in the country for the filming of the series 'Geography of Bliss,' has surprised MMA enthusiasts with his commitment and talent in these martial arts disciplines.

Admirers flocked to the comments section of the video, expressing their admiration for Wilson's skills and discussing their thoughts on this unexpected display of his dedication to martial arts.

"Gotta respect the mixed martial artist, he’s a black belt in karate and now just expanding his skillset."

Another user reflected on Rainn Wilson's famous character:

"It's funny because that would be within Dwight's character. He liked martial arts."

One Instagram user shared the same emotions:

"The only one that can defeat Dwight is Dwight."

Mixed martial artist Kimbo Slice Jr. remarked:

"Best manager ever 👏🏿"

Another user stated:

"Dwight Schrute is not to be played with."

"The dwight that i know he become world champion😂"

"He's coming back for revenge on Micheal."

"New mythical character unlocked."

When Rainn Wilson changed his name on social media

In a bold move aimed at drawing attention to the pressing issue of climate change, 'The Office' star Rainn Wilson recently made the decision to change his name to 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.'

The 57-year-old actor took this unconventional step as a means to raise awareness about the consequences of global warming, particularly the alarming Arctic temperature rise.

Wilson addressed his intentions ahead of the United Nations climate change conference COP27 summit held in Egypt last year. By assuming his new name, Wilson desired to grab public attention and engage in meaningful conversations about the urgent need to address environmental issues on a global scale.

RainnWilson @rainnwilson

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.Go to link in bio Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.Go to link in bio ⬆️ https://t.co/TgEG84fOmQ

Notably, Rainn Wilson is actively involved as a board member of Arctic Basecamp, an organization comprising Arctic experts and scientists dedicated to raising awareness and fostering understanding of the challenges faced by the Arctic region.

