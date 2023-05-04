EA Sports UFC 4 Roster Update: Two surging fighters added to the game

Exciting news for EA Sports UFC 4 fans, as the game's latest update provides an even more thrilling experience. The roster has been expanded with a slew of impressive competitors, including two aggressive male contenders from different weight classes.

The recently released update of UFC 4 is making waves in the gaming world. One of the newest additions to the roster is none other than Arman Tsarukyan, the No.8-ranked lightweight contender hailing from Georgia. With a 4.5 rating, Tsarukyan's exceptional striking and grappling skills have certainly caught the attention of fans.

The 26-year-old mixed martial artist is affectionately known as 'Ahalkalakets' and has an excellent UFC record of eight victories and two defeats. Arman Tsarukyan emerged victorious in his most recent fight against Damir Ismagulov, which took place at UFC Fight Night 216 last year. He secured the win through a unanimous decision.

The latest EA Sports UFC 4 update features another exciting addition to its already impressive roster in the form of the undefeated featherweight contender, Ilia Topuria. The 26-year-old Georgian-Spanish fighter has been making waves in the UFC world thanks to his impressive grappling and cardio, which have earned him a 4.5-star rating.

'El Matador' has quickly gained a reputation as a fierce and skilled fighter, boasting a remarkable 5-0 record in the UFC. His most recent victory was against Bryce Mitchell, whom he defeated via submission at UFC 282 last year. Topuria's next fight is set to take place at UFC Jacksonville next month, where he will face off against the seasoned UFC veteran, Josh Emmett.

Daniel Cormier provides an update on the UFC 4 successor

Exciting news has emerged from the world of EA Sports UFC game as former two-division UFC champion and current commentator, Daniel Cormier, has revealed his involvement in voiceover work for EA Sports in Las Vegas, in preparation for the much-anticipated release of UFC 5.

Since 2014, EA Sports has consistently released a new UFC game every two years, leading many fans to speculate that the successor to UFC 4 would be released in 2022. However, as of now, there is no official release date for the latest version of the game.

During a recent episode of the popular show 'DC & RC', hosted by Cormier and former NFL player Ryan Clark, the former champion excitedly announced his involvement in the voiceover work for the game, hinting at the potential inclusion of his iconic commentary in the upcoming release:

"Now, as we move forward, I am in Vegas for EA Sports. I was doing some voiceover work."

