EA UFC 4 update news: Michael Chandler and Alex Perez have been added to the roster

EA Sports has released yet another update for UFC 4. Along with patch notes, two new fighters have been added to the roster. Lightweight Michael Chandler and flyweight Alex Perez have been included as two brand new licensed fighters on the game.

The next two fighters to enter the virtual octagon in #UFC4 🔥💪



Agree with their ratings? 🤔 @MikeChandlerMMA @alexperezMMA



Check out everything new in the latest update 👇https://t.co/YPurD42NtV pic.twitter.com/EX8tKEb6t1 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) December 10, 2020

The inclusion of Michael Chandler has sparked some controversy on social media, as he is yet to fight a single bout in UFC. Him getting a place on the game ahead of other ranked fighters is not being taken well by many.

Michael Chandler made it onto the #UFC4 video game before making his actual @UFC debut in real life. 😂 #MMATwitter https://t.co/ZfGUanC61E — Michael Bats (@MikeJBknows) December 10, 2020

Michael Chandler was signed to UFC before UFC 254 and was brought in as a potential replacement for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje fight. He was to step in for the lightweight bout if something went wrong or either one of the two fighters could not make it to the bout.

Thankfully, the services of Michael Chandler were not needed. Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje participated in the fight and 'The Eagle' came out victorious with a submission win.

However, Michael Chandler is yet to fight in UFC. He was called out by Rafael dos Anjos to step in at UFC Vegas 14, but Chandler declined. The offer was picked up by Paul Felder on five days' notice.

Tony Ferguson also wanted to fight Michael Chandler, but 'El Cucuy' wanted to have a fight before the year ended and Chandler was not ready for that.

He proposed a fight on January 23, which would feature Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in the headliner. But Tony Ferguson is already booked to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Michael Chandler proposes a different date to Tony Ferguson 📆



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ymwAhpkbYL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

Other updates for UFC 4

Other than the addition of Michael Chandler and Alex Perez, EA has brought about quite a few changes with the new update of UFC 4. One of the most significance ones is the 'Lights Out' update. It occurs when an opponent is knocked out with 'high damage strike'.

As per EA, these knockouts would be accompanied by enhanced ragdoll physics and will automatically cause an end to the ongoing fight, leading to a 'Lights Out' situation.

Several fighters got likeness updates, such as Alexander Volkov, Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, Dan Hooker, Sean O'Malley, and more. A few fighters got move set updates as well. Among them were Aljamain Sterling, Andrei Arlovski, Brandon Moreno, Colby Covington, Brian Ortega, Dustin Poirier, Khamzat Chimaev, Glover Teixeira, Valentina Shevchenko, and many more.

Among other major updates were three simultaneous weight class search and a new countdown timer for Online World Championship. Two archetype choices of the 'Balanced' version - Versatile and Virtuoso - were also added.