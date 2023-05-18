Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo shared one of the most fierce rivalries in UFC history, and it seems the Irishman hasn't forgotten it.

In his recently released Netflix documentary, McGregor Forever, it was revealed that the former two-division champion gifted his son a radio-controlled toy car sporting a number plate that reads "Aldo13S" (Aldo 13 seconds).

For context, McGregor fought Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 194 and ended the Brazilian icon's 10-year unbeaten streak with a highlight reel knockout just 13 seconds into the fight.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed McGregor's son driving around in a toy car with that number plate and were immediately reminded of the Irishman's unparalleled trolling skills. They reacted to a post pointing out the gag on Twitter.

Lol the lisence plate on Conor's sons car is Aldo 13 seconds

One fan appreciated the trolling and wrote:

"McGregor calling his wains toy motor’s regi “ALDO13S” is unreal patter."

"McGregor calling his wains toy motor's regi "ALDO13S" is unreal patter."

Another fan observed:

"Funny how he never gave him a rematch despite Aldo's long reign."

"Funny how he never gave him a rematch despite Aldo's long reign."

One user joked about Conor McGregor being Khabib Nurmagomedov's son, writing:

"Khabibs grandson*."

One fan wrote:

"Bro, I just passed that part I was fucking crying."

"Bro, I just passed that part I was fucking crying."

Another fan opined:

"The dude literally had his whole legacy handed to him."

"The dude literally had his whole legacy handed to him."

One fan pointed at McGregor's pettiness, writing:

"Conor McGregor having the license plate of his kid’s car saying ALDO13S is next-level petty."

"Conor McGregor having the license plate of his kid's car saying ALDO13S is next-level petty."

gil cruz @gilbertocruzjr

"I truly dig the license plate on your kids car "ALDO13S"

Dawkins @Si_23Q



"5 mins in to the new Conor McGregor doc and it goes back to 2018 where you see him with his son who has a mini lambo to cruise around in. The reg plate on his kids car is "Aldo13s" Elite level trolling"

Michael Bisping predicts time and place for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping recently predicted that Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler in Las Vegas towards the end of this year.

'The Notorious' hasn't set foot in the octagon since suffering a brutal leg fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 and has spent nearly two years on the sidelines.

However, Dana White announced earlier this year that Conor McGregor will be reprising his role as a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite Michael Chandler before the two men fight each other sometime later this year.

Keeping in mind that McGregor would have to mandatorily spend six months in the USADA testing pool, Michael Bisping recently claimed on his YouTube channel:

"In terms of a timeline, we're in May, so six months [from now], and he can fight at the end of the year... so the final card of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They've still got seven months for that, so McGregor's just got to get in the testing pool."

