Eagle FC 44: Full card results and video highlights

Eagle FC, an MMA promotion owned by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently held its first live event on U.S. soil. Eagle FC 44 took place at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida, on January 28 and presented an exciting fight card to fans across the globe.

Eagle FC 44 was headlined by a much-anticipated heavyweight encounter between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. While Spong was initially scheduled to take on former UFC fighter Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva in the main event, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. That's when Kharitonov decided to step in on short notice.

In the co-main event of Eagle FC 44, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans stepped out of retirement to take on Gabriel Checco. Fans were eager to see how 'Suga' performed after a four-year-long hiatus from MMA.

In other fights on the main card, former UFC bantamweights Cody Gibson and Ray Borg collided in an explosive matchup, John Howard took on Ramazan Kuramagomedov in a welterweight clash, and former ONE Championship star Raimond Magomedaliev went up against Anthony Njokuani in another welterweight matchup.

Eagle FC 44 main card results

Serghei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong via TKO (2:55 of Round 2)

Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Anthony Njokuani via TKO (2:49 of Round 1)

Eagle FC 44 main card highlights

Tyrone Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov (main event)

Tyrone Spong looked impressive during the initial exchanges of his main event clash with Sergei Kharitonov at Eagle FC 44, landing hard kicks on the legs and body. Kharitonov, however, quickly realized the need to take the fight to the ground. Catching an attempted leg kick with precision, Kharitonov executed the takedown and gained top position.

Spong's inexperience in grappling became evident as he was beaten up on the ground for the remainder of the first round. He was unable to get back to his feet or effectively defend the ground-and-pound punishment his opponent dealt him. Although Spong began the round impressively, it ended as a possible 10-8 in Kharitonov's favor.

The second round began with both men trading strikes in the center of the cage. Kharitonov landed some stinging jabs as Spong returned the favor with vicious leg kicks. He landed a good body shot and followed it up with a hard jab but Kharitonov kept moving forward. The pressure worked as he once again grabbed an attempted leg kick and managed to secure the takedown.

Eagle Fight Club @EagleFightClub



#EagleFC44 After some back and forth on the feet, Kharitonov with another takedown here in round 2! After some back and forth on the feet, Kharitonov with another takedown here in round 2! #EagleFC44 https://t.co/xVl6UUI9CZ

This was the beginning of the end for Spong. Kharitonov secured top position once again. This time, he relentlessly landed clean elbows as well as punches until the referee stepped in to end the fight.

Eagle Fight Club @EagleFightClub



#EagleFC44 The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! #EagleFC44 https://t.co/4KwK0CO6eS

Final result: Kharitonov def. Spong via TKO (Round 2)

Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans (co-main event)

Gabriel Checco and Rashad Evans squared off in the co-main event of Eagle FC 44. Checco started off by landing hard kicks to the body and leg. 'Suga' smartly caught one of the kicks and forced a takedown, moving to side control. Although he controlled proceedings on the ground, Evans failed to cause much damage from side control as the first round came to a close.

The second round is where things got interesting as both fighters had their moments on the ground. Evans forced the fight to the ground and landed some meaty strikes before securing the top mount. Checco, however, managed to get back up and landed a takedown of his own.

Eagle Fight Club @EagleFightClub



#EagleFC44 Evans reverses the leg lock and now has Checco in a crucifix! Evans reverses the leg lock and now has Checco in a crucifix! #EagleFC44 https://t.co/HeY7lZFh8R

As Evans gained top position once again, Checco tried to force a tap with a leglock but the former UFC champ managed to free his leg as the round ended.

In the final round, Checco and Evans once again indulged in a grappling match which was dominated by the latter. Evans managed to control most of the round from the side control position, landing punches and knee strikes to the body. In the end, the judges decided that Evans had done enough to take the win.

After five losses in a row, Rashad Evans is finally back in the win column.

Final result: Evans def. Checco via unanimous decision

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

After making a slow start, Ray Borg recovered brilliantly to grind out a hard-earned unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson during their bantamweight clash at Eagle FC 44.

Eagle Fight Club @EagleFightClub



#EagleFC44 A little showmanship between these two here in round 1! A little showmanship between these two here in round 1! #EagleFC44 https://t.co/FPpylMitST

Gibson came out flying, picking Borg apart with strikes in the initial exchanges. He clearly dominated and won the first round. The second round began in similar fashion until Borg managed to land a spinning kick that brought him back into the fight. Borg then used his superior grappling to dominate the rest of the round.

Eagle Fight Club @EagleFightClub



What a fight! Now Borg answers with a spinning wheel kick to the head, gets taken down and reverses position!What a fight! #EagleFC44 Now Borg answers with a spinning wheel kick to the head, gets taken down and reverses position!What a fight! #EagleFC44 https://t.co/95ABqXA6t1

Borg shot for the takedown from the get go in the final round, knowing that he had the edge as long as the fight stays on the ground. He gained top mount and unleashed a barrage of heavy ground-and-pound strikes on Gibson for the remainder of the round, managing to script an epic comeback win on the night.

Final result: Borg def. Gibson via unanimous decision

John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Howard started his main card welterweight scrap at Eagle FC 44 aggressively, prompting Kuramagomedov to go for the takedown. Kuramagomedov landed short left hands on his opponent from half guard and dominated the remainder of the round on the ground after stuffing an attempt by Howard to get back up.

It didn't take Kuramagomedov too long to secure a takedown in the second round as well. Although Howard did a good job of defending himself, Kuramagomedov was in control and managed to land some ground-and-pound strikes from the top. Howard managed to get back to his feet briefly before being taken down once again.

The final round saw some of Kuramagomedov's takedown attempts being stopped by Howard. Kuramagomedov started using kicks and a straight kick to the face rocked his opponent as he once again managed to take Howard down. Howard got back up again but couldn't free himself from the clinch where he took some short punches to the body.

It was clear that Kuramagomedov dominated the fight and was deservedly announced the winner.

Final result: Kuramagomedov def. Howard via unanimous decision

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

In the main card opening encounter for Eagle FC 44, Magomedaliev landed some heavy kicks in the initial exchanges. A vicious leg kick by Magomedaliev caused Njokuani to lose balance and fall on his back.

Constant pressure from Magomedaliev put Njokuani on the fence where he was briefly taken down before managing to get back up, only to be taken down again. Magomedaliev achieved full mount and started landing some vicious punches as Njokuani curled up, forcing the referee to step in and end the fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Final result: Magomedaliev def. Njokuani via TKO (Round 1)

Edited by John Cunningham