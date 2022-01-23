Jake Paul ready to accept Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC invitation - but on one condition 

Jake Paul is ready to accept Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC invitation, but only on one special condition, 'The Eagle' must fight him first.

Paul recently shared a tweet tagging UFC president Dana White saying he was ready to make his mixed martial arts debut. Nurmagomedov responded to 'The Problem Child's declaration and stated that "the doors of his Eagle FC were always open to the 25-year-old and his team."

Interestingly, Paul came up with an immediate counter-offer for the Dagestani native. It is still unclear if 'The Problem Child' was talking about a boxing bout or an MMA encounter.

"по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым. deal. only if I fight you first," replied Paul.

Paul once again brought up Conor McGregor's name in his initial Twitter post. He spoke about how many UFC fighters struggle with cutting weight, many a time sacrificing their minds and bodies' in the process.

The 25-year-old went on to allude to a middleweight matchup against McGregor, who has recently put on a significant amount of weight and muscle mass.

". @danawhite, when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight [185]. Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190," said Paul.

Jake Paul continues to hound Dana White over fighter pay issue

Jake Paul has often targeted Dana White with regards to the UFC fighter pay issue. He even offered to retire from boxing and square off against fan favorite Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon if the UFC president increased the minimum fighter salary and satisfies certain other conditions.

White hit back at Paul after the Cleveland native accused him of being a cocaine addict. He even suggested they take cocaine and steroid tests, respectively, to see who the actual drug addict is.

However, it is rumored that both Paul and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley tested negative for banned substances following their rematch in December last year.

"My response to Dana White. Part of my offer is enrolling into USADA the steroid testing for all UFC fighters. Let’s do it Dana. I take Oreos and popcorn. Not steroids," claimed Paul.

Watch Jake Paul's recent troll video for Dana White below:

